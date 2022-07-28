“People are dumping dogs like crazy everyday,” said Mary Ann Taft with Stop Animal Cruelty in Hot Spring & Garland Counties. “And I believe people from the county bring them in and dump them.”
Like many cities, Malvern’s stray dog problem has reached an unsustainable level. Three years ago, when Donnie Walters took over as the city dog catcher, the Malvern Animal Shelter became a no-kill shelter. At the same time, Stop Animal Cruelty in Hot Spring & Garland Counties was officially asked to help with the shelter operations.
The nonprofit had been working with the shelter for years, but now takes on a larger role. The group is responsible for all adoptions and fosters, for many of the out-of-state transfers and for much of the medical needs.
The group solicits donations from the community and works with other groups such as the Best Friends Animal Society and the Bissell Pet Foundation. Taft and other volunteers often drive all the way to Poplar Bluff, Missouri and other out-of-state locations to meet up with workers at no-kill rescues as far as away as Chicago.
“They took one kitten this time,” said Taft. “That’s how full they are. One kitten.”
Arkansas is not the only state combatting an increasing pet population. The problem, which has been growing for years now, has been exacerbated by the economic impact felt over the past two years. As people can no longer afford their pets, they pawn them off on the shelters, or simply toss them in the trash or onto the streets.
“I spend most of my life trying to find rescues that don’t kill to take these animals,” said Taft.
Recently, Fayetteville passed a law banning the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores within the city. The law aims at preventing the sale of animals from large-scale breeders that contribute heavily to the rising population and often neglect the animals.
In Arkadelphia, the situation looks strikingly similar to Malvern, with no room for dogs in months, showing that the issue is not unique to Malvern.
“We’ve got to spay and neuter,” said Taft. “Especially the backyard breeders. It is so easily remedied. And you have to remember, we’ve only got one animal control officer in the city.”
With vouchers available at the animal shelter and from the nonprofit, pet owners can save about half of the price of a regular spay. That means a savings of about $60 depending on the size of the animal.
Malvern’s shelter has been at capacity for a very long time now, with no signs of calls slowing down. With 20 runs, a few pens and two rooms (one for puppies, and one for recovery) the shelter’s space is limited.
Several months ago, Stop Animal Cruelty received a grant from the Ray & Christine Sturgis Foundation to add eight additional runs, separate from the existing ones. These runs would be larger so the dogs can get exercise. Dogs would be rotated so each one would get a chance to move around the open space.
The nonprofit has been at a standstill with the grant funds as the city looks to lease an adjacent property to the shelter from the county for the expansion.
The Malvern Animal Shelter is under the direction of Stacy Bates, who took over the shelter in 2020. Since taking charge, the shelter has not euthanized a single dog. She has dealt with 10 cases of animal cruelty in her time in the role.
“I feel that we’re not helping the issue if we’re not writing citations,” said Bates.
Before Bates stepped into her role, the city was more laxed on issuing citations for the city’s “running at large” ordinance. The fine for a dog running at large sits at $190, but is often accompanied by a charge of no proof of rabies shot and a charge for no city tags, each of which also cost $190. This can bring the total bill to $570 to get your dog back.
Bates warns that there are other common practices around the city that are also against city ordinances, such as leaving a dog chained to a tree for indefinite periods and having more than two dogs in a single enclosure.
“We stay full because people don’t spay and neuter,” said Bates. “And people just let their dogs run.”
A city tag helps to identify the owner of a dog when it is found. It costs only $5 if your dog is spayed or neutered, but costs $50 if not.
“Over the years, it’s just gotten out of control,” said Bates. “The citizens need to realize you can’t just let your dogs run wild.”