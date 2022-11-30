The Malvern Lions Club welcomed Stephanie Brewster from First Baptist Church to their Nov. 22 luncheon to talk about the church’s continuing participation in the Samaritan’s Purse: Operation Christmas Child program.
Samaritan’s Purse is a global Christian evangelical outreach organization that aims to help those in need, while spreading the word of Christ through good deeds and fellowship.
“Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ. The organization serves the Church worldwide to promote the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ,” according to their website.
Samaritan’s Purse calls on caring individuals and groups to help provide food, clothing, housing, medicine, materials, equipment, and other essential items and resources to people in need while ministering the Gospel of Jesus, by voice and example.
“For over 50 years, Samaritan’s Purse has done our utmost to follow Christ’s command by going to the aid of the world’s poor, sick, and suffering,” according to their website. “We are an effective means of reaching hurting people in countries around the world with food, medicine, and other assistance in the Name of Jesus Christ. This, in turn, earns us a hearing for the Gospel, the Good News of eternal life through Jesus Christ.”
The Operation Christmas Child program is one of several global ministries Samaritan’s Purse has employed for decades to bless children in need.
“What it is is, basically you take a shoebox, and you fill it with all kinds of little goodies,” Brewster said. “There’s usually some kind of school supplies, hygiene items, and a lot of times through the year we will make different crafts.”
Participants will pack a standard-size shoebox with one or two “wow” gifts like a plush toy, doll or soccer ball, along with several smaller items. Volunteers will include Christian literature in each box and ask that each participant pray for the child who will be receiving the gift. They also ask for a $10 donation per packed shoebox to cover shipping and related costs.
“It was started in about 1993, so they’ve been packing shoeboxes and sharing the Gospel of Jesus around the world for quite a while,” Brewster said. “This year is a little exciting because we’re packing our 200 millionth shoebox.”
Volunteers collect the packed shoeboxes, which are then trucked to regional collection centers. From there the boxes are inspected, sorted, and then shipped around the world and distributed to children in need.
“They go through a little inspection process looking for things that are not supposed to be in there, you’re not supposed to send liquids or foods or that type of items,” Brewster said.
Brewster said she is in her seventh year of participating in the program with First Baptist Church, and that Malvern is serving its second year as a regional drop-off point.
“I am a Central Drop-off Leader here in Malvern,” she said. “We have four counties, Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery and Clark County, that area churches or groups bring shoeboxes to this location. We carton them up, and then we get to have trucks here, and they’re actually going to be heading to Atlanta before they make their journey around the world.”
“We here at First, we use, through the year, we donate, bring in different, school supplies when they go on sale, different clearance items, we collect items all year long,” Brewster said. “If you have a company or business that might have an old logo, so like, pens or notepads, this would be a great way to donate and get those off your hands but yet be able to give someone else a good use from those.”
“This year in our Malvern area, we collected 1,574 shoeboxes, just in Malvern and Hot Springs area, which is 550 more than we did in 2021,” Brewster said. “Our total that we actually loaded on the trucks was 11,036. So, there’s 11,036 Gospel opportunities that are headed to the ends of the Earth.”
Brewster said Samaritan’s Purse will continue to serve these children throughout the coming year, and they hope to bring them closer to Christ through not only the shoebox gifts, but also through that continued Bible education and personal interaction.
“Not only are they getting the gift with all these little specials inside it, but they’re receiving to hear the word of Jesus,” Brewster shared. “And there’s a little booklet they get that’s called ‘The Greatest Gift’ that gives the Gospel opportunity,
“And then they can be invited to participate in what’s called ‘The Greatest Journey’, a 12-week discipleship program, and once they complete that presentation, they’re given a New Testament Bible there, as well,” she said.
“It’s a great way to build community in any civic groups, churches, 4-H groups, the sky’s the limit,” Brewster said, adding that Operation Christmas Child has reached about 120 countries in past ministries.
“I’m not certain on what the number will be for this year, that will come a little later after distribution,” she said.
“It’s just a really exciting program, it’s something you can do all year long…There’s a lot of great volunteers and a lot of team members,” Brewster said. “I’m excited to be part of it, and I would encourage you to be a part of it, as well.”
For more information about Samaritan’s Purse and their Operation Christmas Child or other global ministries, visit www.samaritanspurse.org.