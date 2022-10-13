A Malvern man is facing charges of DWI and fleeing after a pursuit with deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers.
Oct. 6, a Garland County deputy initiated a traffic stop after Joe Leslie Ross, 41, of Malvern was allegedly seen speeding in Hot Springs.
According to a Garland County Sheriff’s Office report, Ross was allegedly acting nervous and when the deputy walked back to his vehicle, he left the area.
The GCSO deputy followed Ross and he began traveling on Arkansas 7.
“Ross continued to flee, driving in and out of oncoming traffic, nearly striking multiple vehicles head-on,” the deputy noted in the report.
After the pursuit continued into Hot Spring County, the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police were notified.
Inside Hot Spring County, a construction crew was performing road work and a worker was holding a stop sign to stop all southbound traffic.
“Ross drove around all of the stopped vehicles in the construction crew and nearly struck multiple individuals that were working. Ross continued driving in and out of oncoming traffic and again nearly struck multiple other vehicles,” according to the report.
At the intersection of Arkansas 7 and Arkansas 84, ASP performed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. Ross was taken into custody, according to the report.