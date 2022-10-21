Choosing a career was not a hard decision for one Bryant 911 dispatcher.
"It runs in the family," said Dillon Carpenter.
His father retired from state law enforcement after more than 30 years. His mother had close to 30 years as a dispatcher when she retired. His sister and aunt are also dispatchers. His uncle retired from the Benton Fire Department and is now the fire chief at Salem Fire Department. He has other family in public safety careers.
At a young age, he knew he wanted to follow in their footsteps.
As soon as he turned 21, he became a dispatcher.
"I feel I get to help people every day," Carpenter said.
He likes to help from small things, like someone who locked their keys in their car, to big emergencies.
He started as a dispatcher with Bryant in 2015. After six months, he went to work for Saline County Central Communication. He then worked for Bryant part time and Saline County full time before coming back to Bryant full time.
He is originally from Paron and lives in Malvern. He was hired in Bryant. Initially, he took the job because it was a chance to be a dispatcher but now he sees the group as family. He thinks it is a great workplace with great administrators.
He is about to get married to his fiancé, Delaine. They have two dogs, Moose and Navi.
Carpenter said the hard part of the job is when a call does not end with the outcome he hopes for, such as with some medical calls.
He has many hobbies to help him cope with the stress of his job, including woodworking and crafts. Plus, with so many family members in the same field, they can talk to each other to help.
In addition to taking calls and dispatching them where they need to go, Bryant dispatchers also maintain warrant records, records of stolen items and records of missing people.
The dispatchers work two per shift with four shifts. There are also a few part time dispatchers who fill in as needed, plus there is a supervisor.
Carpenter said as dispatchers, they get to know the officers on their shift because they communicate with them day after day. They can learn their tones to know if an officer is dealing with a stressful situation.
"It feels like a family," Carpenter said of the officers and dispatchers.
Carpenter wants people to understand that dispatchers ask a lot of questions because they need that information to help the fire or police officers who respond have the information they need when they arrive.
He understands people who call are stressed and may get frustrated with the questions but they are necessary.
"They are not for nothing," he said.
Carpenter sees his fellow dispatchers as heroes and he said it feels good that people in the community see their profession as heroes. He does not see himself as a hero because he said that is not why he does the job. He just wants to help people.
Many dispatch locations are seeking dispatchers. Carpenter said those wanting to be dispatchers need to be people who deal with stress well and be someone who wants to help because that is the main function of the job.
He suggested reaching out to a department to job shadow a dispatcher to see if the job is a good fit.