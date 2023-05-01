Gaspar G. Andres, 36, of Malvern was found guilty of first-degree murder and hindering apprehension in Garland County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Andres was sentenced to 30 years on the murder charge and 10 on the lesser charge, which Judge Marcia Hearnsberger ruled should be served consecutively, for a total of 40 years in prison. Andres will be required to serve a minimum of 21 years before he is eligible for parole.
The charges stemmed from a March 2021 incident at the Hot Springs resident of Andres’ younger brother, Pascuel Andres. Pascuel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a separate court appearance on April 11 and was given a 15-year sentence.
Read the full story in Saturday's April 29 newspaper edition.