HOT SPRINGS – Malvern Mayor Brenda Weldon was recently elected President of West Central Arkansas Planning and Development District (WCAPDD) at its’ December meeting of the Board of Directors. The West Central Arkansas Planning and Development District was organized for the purpose of improving and enhancing the social and economic well-being and opportunities for the people residing within its boundaries.
WCAPDD is a multi-county non-profit planning and development organization established in 1968 to promote economic development, to assist local governments in obtaining federal and state grants and loans, to prepare comprehensive regional plans for economic development and improve government services, to enlist private support for these activities, and to coordinate private and public programs in a multi-county region comprised of Clark, Conway, Garland, Hot Spring, Johnson, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Pope and Yell counties.
Dwayne Pratt, WCAPDD Executive Director said, “We are excited to have Mayor Weldon leading our economic and community development efforts in our region. She is an active member of our Board of Directors and her leadership will be an asset to WCAPDD as she serves as President of the District for the next two years. Her election demonstrates the confidence and respect that her fellow elected officials from our ten-county service area have for Mayor Weldon.”