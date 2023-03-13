The Malvern Middle School Choir scored top marks last week during the 2023 Arkansas Choral Directors Association (ArkCDA)’s Choral Performance Assessment.
“The Arkansas Choral Directors Association has been sponsoring interscholastic choral activities for the secondary students of Arkansas since 1967,” according to their website. “ArkCDA is organized exclusively to approve, develop, and direct all interscholastic choral activities among member schools through worthwhile musical experiences for the development of music literacy, discipline, character, and citizenship.”
Malvern and several other schools in the Region 3 district met for competition March 1-3 at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs.
“The students are evaluated as a choir by three judges after they perform for them,” explained MMS Choir Director, Makenzie Lee. “They also go into a room and are given three minutes to sing a song that they have never seen before with correct notes and rhythms.”
