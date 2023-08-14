A presentation was made during the Welcome Night celebration at last Friday’s Malvern Wilson Reunion to honor a local native and respected veteran of the Vietnam War.
Simpson was presented with a Congressional Record by Gene Higginbotham, District Director for Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR04). The MWR Committee reached out to Westerman’s office to request the award. The award is bestowed in honor of Simpson’s military service during the Vietnam War and is made even more special because this year marks the 50th anniversary of the war’s end.
On March 29 this year, the nation recognized the 50th anniversary of the date the last combat troops left South Vietnam. The Malvern Wilson Alumni and the entire community honor Charlie Simpson, Jr., and all Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and remember the men and women who put the lives of others ahead of their own to serve.
Charlie Simpson, Jr., was drafted in the United States Army in 1968. He went to Basic Training in Fort Orr, California. After Basic Training, he went to Advanced Infantry Training, and after AIT, he went to Jump Training School. He received orders to go to the Republic of Vietnam.
Specialist E-4 Charlie Simpson was injured Nov. 1, 1969, and was hospitalized in Japan for 30 days. He returned to the USA in Dec. 1969. He stayed in Fitzsimons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado, for one year. He received an honorable discharge in 1970, where he received a Purple Heart and other medals.
After being discharged, Charlie returned home to Malvern, Arkansas, where he met his wife, the former Brenda Smith. They have five children: Aaronda (Tony) McNair, Veronica (Cletis) Rose, Charlie (Nikya) Simpson, III, Leticia (Kevin) Franklin and one deceased son, Aaron. They have 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A brief video of the award presentation can be viewed online through the following link:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=nq-dueHCwVo