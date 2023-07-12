A parolee from Malvern was arrested in Hot Springs this weekend after making threats that caused a temporary lockdown at a local bar.
Arion Daniel Walker, 31, who lists an address on McNiel Street in Malvern, was detained by local authorities at approximately 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning outside Boogie's Bar U& Grill, located at 1010 E. Grand Ave. in Hot Springs.
Hot Springs Police responded to reports of a disturbance at Boogies around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, HS Police Officer Christopher Chapin learned from the bar's security personnel that an African American male who had been kicked out of the establishment after an argument had subsequently began yelling that he "had something for them" and he was "going to shoot the place up" while retrieving what security personnel feared was a firearm from a vehicle in the bar's parking lot.
