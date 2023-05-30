Community leaders, first responders, political officials and local citizens met together at the new Malvern Police Department yesterday for a Ribbon Cutting ceremony and Open House event. MPD Chief Donnie Taber and Mayor Brenda Weldon spoke a few choice words of gratitude, aimed at all the individuals and municipal agencies who have worked tirelessly to bring a brand new police station to the city with the intent of better serving the needs of the public, and the department. The city also conducted an official retirement ceremony during the event for Csipa, the local police department’s long-serving police K-9 unit, who is now enjoying days full of play and pampering after spending almost a decade in service to the community.
Malvern Police Department Ribbon Cutting
