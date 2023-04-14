It’s almost time for the Malvern Rotary Club’s annual Crawfish & Shrimp Boil!
Rotary International is known for utilizing their leadership skills and resources to address community needs, and our local chapter does this in many ways, the most popular of which is their annual crawfish & shrimp boil.
This event helps fund amazing things every year that greatly benefit the residents of Hot Spring County—things like scholarships, on-campus Clothes Closets, and literacy programs. And the meal is so incredible, it’s an easy excuse to do something good for the community.
Get your advance tickets for either a three-pound crawfish dinner or one-pound shrimp dinner, each served with potatoes, corn and dessert. The big event will take place on Thursday, May 4, from 5-7 p.m. at the Malvern/HSC Fairgrounds. Tickets are only $25! What a deal—great food for an even greater cause.
