Malvern, AR (72104)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.