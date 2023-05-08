Malvern Rotarians and other community volunteers worked hard Thursday afternoon to pull off the 2023 Malvern Rotary Shrimp & Crawfish Boil!
Local healthcare/rehab facilities, Encore and Arbor Oaks, sponsored the always-popular annual event and offered the Rotary Club members volunteer assistance throughout the afternoon, as participants who’d purchased tickets drove through the HSC Fairground building that afternoon and pick up their meal plates.
Read more details in Saturday's May 6 newspaper edition.