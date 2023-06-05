The Malvern School District is one of only 42 districts in the country that has been recognized with the National Beta 2023 District of Distinction Award, for the outstanding performance and hard work they have poured in to the past year’s Beta Club projects and activities.
“National Beta District of Distinction is awarded to school districts who demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence, leadership, development and service involvement,” as explained on the organization’s website.
The National Beta Facebook recently posted a note of congratulations to the winning districts that specifically pointed to each campus within the Malvern School District: Malvern Elementary School, Wilson Intermediate School, Malvern Middle School and Malvern High School.
“Congratulations to our 2022-2023 District of Distinction winners,” the announcement states. “We are so proud of these 42 districts!” Malvern SD joins Fountain Lake, Caddo Hills, Clarksville, Harmony Grove, and Nettleton public schools as the Arkansas winners.