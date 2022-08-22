Malvern, AR (72104)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.