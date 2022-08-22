Malvern School District recently invited faculty to cast their votes for Teacher of the Year on each campus in the district. Teachers were nominated and voted on by their fellow educators, and the winners each received $125 from Southern Bancorp and $125 from the Leopard Foundation.
Winners are pictured left to right with Southern Bancorp Exec. Vice Pres., Brian Coston, and MSD Superintendent Brian Golden.
Malvern Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year is Angie Henderson.
Wilson Intermediate School’s Teacher of the Year is Angela Bulhoes.
Malvern Middle School’s Teacher of the Year is Gervante Campbell.
Malvern High School’s Teacher of the Year is Judy Wei.