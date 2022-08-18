Malvern School District officials and several members of the various first responder units in the city met Monday morning for a “school safety tabletop” discussion to best prepare for the coming 2022-23 school season, which kicks off next week on Aug. 22.
MSD Assistant Superintendent Gerald Hatley opened the meeting by introducing Sgt. Nicholas Brown with the Arkansas State Police, who was there to spearhead the conversation and help all associated organizations work out a coordinated plan of action.
Hatley mentioned that school staff has done numerous training sessions in the recent past with local law enforcement officers and medical personnel, pertaining to emergency responses for a variety of scenarios, but the objective for the Monday meeting was to look closely at each campus in the district and fine-tune the individual security response procedures that would be implemented in the event of an active shooter incident.
