The Malvern Senior Center is always having fun! Caring staff and volunteers provide a wonderful place for local seniors to meet, eat, play games, enjoy live entertainment, and embrace the very best of senior living.
Whether it’s working up entertaining performances during their monthly Birthday Bash, holding community events like the recent indoor Yard Sale they held May 20, hosting live music and dancing, or providing incredible spreads and fun activities for special occasions and holidays, it can make the younger folk jealous that they aren’t having this much fun!
Just this week, the Senior Center hosted Balloon Volleyball on Monday, the sweet vocal stylings of Gifford and Company on Tuesday, Zumba fun this morning, and planned a picnic field trip for Thursday.
And did I mention the best part? Delicious meals served up at a bargain price— only $4 a plate Monday through Friday, and lunch starts at 11 a.m.
