If you’re over 60 in Hot Spring County and looking for fun, the Malvern Sr. Center has a full calendar of activities this week.
Stop by this morning for “Dads & Donuts” at 8:30, followed at 9:30 a.m. by the band and art class. Pause for a hearty hamburger and baked beans lunch, then enjoy Cards & Dominos around noon.
Wednesday features Sr. Pilates at 8:45 a.m., followed by Bingo at 10 a.m. and Sign Language class at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday’s meal will be spaghetti with meat, salad, bread & fruit.
Thursday’s fun includes Beanbag Baseball at 9 a.m. and Cards & Dominos kicking off at noon, and Friday is going to be a great day of family fun with the Father’s Day Social at 10:30 a.m.
Read more details in Tuesday's June 13 newspaper edition.