Special to the MDR
Malvern set to welcome Alumni of the Malvern Colored High School and the Wilson High School. Several events are scheduled:
Thursday – August 3, 2023, 7:00 p.m.
Gospel Fest – Bethel AME Church
122 Carmichael Street, Malvern
Friday – August 4, 2023
5:30 p.m. – Registration begins at Malvern High School, Bailey Auditorium
7:00 p.m. – Welcome Program
Followed by the Block Party
200 Block of Oak Street
Saturday – August 5, 2023
10:30 a.m. – Tour of Wilson High School
404 N. Banks Street, Malvern
Pastor Henry Mitchell will be on site to welcome everyone.
Gala
6:00 p.m. – Banquet and Dance
Oaklawn Hotel and Resort, Hot Springs
Sunday – August 6, 2023
Sunday Afternoon in The Park
Sponsored by the Wilson High School Class of ’66. Afternoon of good food entertainment and conversation with friends and family.
In 1981, the late Mrs. Lillian Beard believed that a school reunion of all classes of the Malvern Colored and the Wilson High schools would be an excellent way to get alumni together in Malvern at the same time. That belief became reality in 1983 with the first Malvern Wilson Reunion. The first MW Reunion Committee Chairman was Mr. Willie Carroll, Co-chair was Mr. Jewell ‘Pete’ Willis, Mrs. Marilyn Bailey served as Secretary, Mr. Val Wright was Treasurer and Mrs. Beard was Corresponding Secretary.
The 2023 MW Reunion Chairman Edward Green (class of ’59) and the Reunion Committee welcomes all former students and alumni, and all others who just want to visit and enjoy the festive activities that are planned for you.
The Friday night Welcome Program will feature Malvern native Harold Harris.
The son of the late Peggy Harris (Malvern) and the late Harold Williams (Hot Springs), Harold is a 1998 graduate of Malvern High School. He is an All-state member of the Malvern High Football Team and was selected as a member of the Arkansas High School Football 1990s All-Decade Team by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Harold earned bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and sociology from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and was a three-year Letterman on the Arkansas Razorbacks Football Team from 1998-2001.
Harold combined his passion for youth empowerment and sports and pursued a career in education with Fayetteville Public Schools. He is currently a 6th-grade teacher and coach with Springdale Public Schools.
Harold followed his passion for football and giving back to the community to organize the Malvern Alumni Skills & Drills Football Camp in 2016. Through donations and volunteering, the camp is offered to youth at no cost. The free camp has flourished over the years, serving more than 200 youth, incorporating cheerleading in 2023, and focusing on skills on and off the field.
Harold is married to Mallory (Bryant), his high school sweetheart. Together, they have one daughter, Ryleigh. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, friends, and 12-year-old chiweenie, Max, as well as, attending Razorback games.
The Featured Speaker at the Gala will be Kelly D. Bryant, MS, REM
Kelly D. Bryant is a native of Malvern, Arkansas, and currently resides in Pine Bluff. She graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and from Webster University in Little Rock with a Master of Science in Environmental Management.
Ms. Bryant is currently the Environmental Manager for Clearwater Paper Corporation and is responsible for compliance with state and federal environmental regulations and permits. Prior to joining Clearwater, she worked for Evergreen Packaging and International Paper in Pine Bluff as the Environmental Group Leader and for Stratcor in Hot Springs as Environmental Manager and Process Engineer.
Ms. Bryant is a Diamond Life Member of the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and currently serves as the Arkansas State Coordinator and a Southwest Region Delta Internal Development Trainer. She is a past President of the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter and the Hot Springs Area Alumnae Chapter. She also serves as the Vice President of the Pine Bluff (AR) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, and graduated from the National Links Leadership Academy (Cohort 4). She supports the University of Arkansas through the Arkansas Alumni Association as a Life Member and Black Alumni Society Board as Secretary and was recently inducted in the Arkansas Academy of Chemical Engineers.
In addition, Ms. Bryant is an active member of Bethel AME Church-Malvern, the Arkansas Environmental Federation Board of Directors, Pine Bluff Group Violence Intervention, American Institute of Chemical Engineers, National Society of Black Engineers, and the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. She has received several awards and recognitions for her leadership.
Her immediate family includes her parents, Samuel and Bobbie Bryant, sister and brother-in-law, Mallory and Harold Harris, and niece, Ryleigh.
For more information about the upcoming events, call or text 502-319-0259, or email mwreunion2023@gmail.com.