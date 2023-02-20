A Malvern city official is facing felony charges of sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child, according to authorities.
City of Malvern Street Department Superintendent Jeffrey Jacob Wright was arrested in connection with one Class B felony count for 2nd degree sexual assault, and one Class D felony count of sexual indecency with a child.
Hot Spring County Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Howell and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Melanie Rock filed the charges with the Hot Spring County Circuit Court on Feb. 14.
Wright learned of the charges and turned himself in to the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 16.
He was released shortly thereafter, after posting a $20,000 bail bond.
The date of Wright’s first court appearance has not been released.
Wright took over the superintendent position at the Malvern Street Department after the former superintendent retired at the end of 2022 after serving in the lead administrative role for almost eight years.
