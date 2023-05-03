Students in the Malvern School District are making big wins in the Arkansas 2022-2023 Special Olympics, which have been held at various locations around central Arkansas throughout the last several months for participants in Area 10, which is comprised of Hot Spring, Garland, Montgomery, Pike, Clark and Saline counties.
“The mission of Special Olympics Arkansas is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community,” as stated on the organization’s website.
Malvern students competed in volleyball, basketball, bowling, track and swimming and took home top awards in several categories. Track & Field activities took place at Lakeside High School on April 12. Basketball competitions took place at Jessieville High School on March 6. Volleyball competitions took place Dec. 7, 2022, at The River Center in Benton. Bowling competitions took place in November of last year at Central Bowling Lanes in Hot Springs.
