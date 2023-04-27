Members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars will host their first community 5K Walk on Saturday, June 10, in support of veterans as always, and also to acknowledge the importance of the month’s worldwide designation as Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, approximately 58,000 people over the age of 65 in Arkansas are currently living with the brain disorder, and about 11.5 percent of people over 45 suffer from “subjective cognitive decline.”
William Green, Commander of Malvern VFW Post 2586, said he and the other local VFW members want to bring awareness to the importance of all brain-related issues, just as other issues and causes are often highlighted in the media and in community-related events.
Those who sign up to participate in the 5K Walk will meet that morning at Bridgewood Park, located at 1800 Cherry Ln., near the old junior high school.
The walk will be a great way for locals to get active and bring awareness to the disorder and other brain-related issues, as a fun way to promote a better understanding and acceptance, which will hopefully lead to better treatments and eventual cures one day.
Green said that anyone who’s interested in participating can go to the “Malvern, AR VFW Post 2586” Facebook page and scan the supplied QR code to register for the event. They can also sign up online by visiting runsignup.com.
Registration for the walk is $35, and Green said the registration deadline is May 25. For more information, call 501-732-1997 or email powt2586@gmail.com.