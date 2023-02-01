The Malvern chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Post 2586, will be hosting a Meet & Greet lunch gathering for local veterans, to take place the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 18, at the HSC 4-H Center in Malvern.
“It’s time we all get to know each other over lunch,” organizers stated on a flyer announcing the event to the public. “Please have a meal on us February 18th to relax and have a good old time.”
Doug Barnett, a longtime member and former Commander of Post 2586, pointed out that the Meet & Greet is open to all local veterans, not just current VFW members. They welcome outside participation at the Saturday luncheon, and there will certainly be no pressure or expectation for attendees to join the local chapter, although they sure would love to welcome more active members to the group.
“On this day, our VFW Post 2586 would like to fellowship with all veterans regardless if you are a member or not,” the flyer states.
“We would like to also invite veterans of foreign wars to join Post 2586 so we can collaborate and make a difference in our communities. Please have a meal on us February 18th to relax and have a good old time,” according to the flyer.
“The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces,” according to the national organization’s website.
