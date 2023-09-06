Hunters in Hot Spring County now have the chance to show support for our beloved veterans while they sit in comfort and safety during their quest for big game this fall.
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars, Malvern VFW Post #2586, is hosting a raffle for a Muddy Outdoors “The Legend XLT” 18-ft. Tree Stand. The seated ladder stand is steel construction and has multiple safety features and the following spec’s:
Stand Height: 18 Feet
Seat: 36.5” Wide x 12” Tall
Foot Platform: 36.5"Wide x 12.5" Deep
Shooting Rail: Padded & Flips Up
Stand Weight: 53lbs
Weight Rating: 500lbs
Safety: Includes 2 4-pt Harnesses
The stand is easy to install, according to the manufacturer’s website, and perfect for trees with a minimum 9” diameter. The item has excellent reviews and will be a great addition to the arsenal of any avid hunter. It can also serve as a safe perch for bird watchers or outdoorsmen.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased by direct messaging Will Green, Commander of Post #2586, on Facebook. The drawing will be held Sept. 19. For more information, call 501-732-1997, or email the veterans group at powt2586@gmail.com.