Edward Green ’59, Chairman of the Malvern Wilson Reunion Committee, announced that Reunion Gala has been scheduled for Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the newly-constructed Oaklawn Resort in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The resort – hotel, spa and casino offers many amenities.
Individuals interested in helping with the plans for the Fifteenth Triennial Reunion are invited to meet at the Henson Benson Foundation, Frances Hall on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:00 p.m.
The MW Reunion Committee wants to involve residents of Malvern, Perla, Prattsville, and Sheridan to plan the activities, and to welcome those citizens from all over the United States who have been, and are interested in being a part of the reunion.
For more information, please contact Mr. Edward Green at egreen03@suddenlink.net, or Mrs. Marion Gibson at marionlgibson@gmail.com.