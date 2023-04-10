A woman from Malvern was sentenced to 12 years in prison earlier this week after a judge in Garland County Circuit Court revoked a prior suspended sentence stemming from a 2018 drug conviction, because the woman was allegedly then involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping incident in 2021.
Andrea Marie Burciaga, 40, listed a Malvern address when she was detained on charges that she and two accomplices kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a Hot Springs woman in September 2021.
Cameron Morris Whitworth, 32, of Perry County, was convicted of charges related to the incident on Feb. 3 of this year. The case against Kaylee Shantae Harris, 21, of Hot Springs, the other individual accused in the incident, is still pending. Burciaga has a court date on the charges set for July 10.
Burciaga had previously been sentenced to 20 years in prison in September 2018, after being convicted on charges of possession of meth/cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The last 12 of those years were suspended, leaving Burciaga to face an eight-year stint behind bars, but she only served a portion of that sentence and was out of prison by the summer of 2021.
According to the probable cause affidavit related to the incident, a woman came into the Hot Springs Police Department on Sept. 23, 2021, claiming that she had been visiting a friend at a residence on Arbor Street when Burciaga, who was present at the residence, began arguing with the victim about cremated remains belonging to Burciaga, which the defendant accused the victim of having in her possession.
