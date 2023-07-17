involved in a 2021 robbery and kidnapping in Hot Springs was found guilty on multiple felony charges related to the incident and sentenced to a total of 95 years in prison on Wednesday, after a three-day trial played out in Garland County Circuit Court.
Andrea Marie Burciaga, 41, was sentenced to 40 years for aggravated robbery, 40 years for kidnapping and 15 years for aggravated assault. She will be required to serve at least 40 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. Burciaga had also been sentenced to 12 years in April, after the Hon. Judge Ralph C. Ohm revoked a prior suspended sentence stemming from a 2018 drug conviction.
