Tony Jenkins with Malvern Insurance is collecting items for victims of last week’s devastating tornado outbreak that ripped across the central United States on Dec. 10.
The deadly weather event began Friday evening and spawned four confirmed tornadoes in Arkansas, alone. The storm system went on to carve a path of destruction through northeast Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky, leaving at least 88 dead and dozens more still missing.
Jenkins will soon travel to the northern part of the state with donated items he and other caring individuals collect this week. Jenkins and his family have done this sort of charitable work for many years. He stated they traveled to Houston two years ago to help people there after Tropical Storm Imelda dumped more than 40 inches of rain on the city over the course of three days.
