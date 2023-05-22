The Hot Spring County Quorum Court met Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the HSC Courthouse for their regular monthly meeting.
On the agenda for this month were several budget items, moving funds from the general unappropriated funds to the accounts and line items the funds received were intended for. HSC Collector Sheri Oden reported that her office has been moving along smoothly, a recent update to their website has been completed which makes it easier to navigate and pay taxes online. She also reported that the office has collected several very delinquent accounts in the last few months.
HSC Sheriff Scott Finbeiner updated the JPs about the installation of radar and Atlas software installed in the SO Vehicles which was recently reported on in the MDR. He also reported that they are in the process of updating some cosmetics to the PD side of the annex building and once flooring is complete they expect to move the department into that side of the building. The SO also looking into updating. The Sheriff previously asked the court for money to purchase body cameras for all officers. Sheriff Finkbeiner and his office were able to obtain a grant that will help cover half of the costs for these cameras, saving the county over $30,000 to be used elsewhere for other projects in the future.
Speaking with Sheriff Finkebeiner this morning he reported to this writer “We are looking for any and all grants we can to help bring in funds to this department. We have a long list of things we want to do to improve the county and our office and we also want to be fiscally responsible for every dollar spent.” The Sheriff and his office are also in the process of researching to update the software program currently being used to enter citations, case numbers, etc. The current software program is out of date and not user friendly. It also does not automatically report to the state system making it hard for data to be given to the state.
