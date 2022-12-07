The Malvern Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Courthouse Square events are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. at the grounds of the Hot Spring County Courthouse.
Those of you who will be attending the fun and fabulous Christmas on the Courthouse Square event and preceding parade will be happy to know that you and all the other parade goers who will be lining South Main Street will have the chance to catch candy and gifts tossed from the participating parade floats and vehicles, thanks to an Executive Order signed by Mayor Brenda Weldon.
City of Malvern Executive Order #2022-01 is the good-news response to a recent request by several of this year’s parade participants, who approached the mayor and asked that they be allowed to toss items from the parade floats to the crowd.
The previous municipal code stipulated that “It is unlawful for any person to throw or cast any stone or any other missile upon or at any public or private building or other public or private property or at any person or thing in any street, alley, place, or enclosed or unenclosed ground in this city or aid or abet the same, under penalty of a fine.” (Malvern Municipal Code Section 9.56.010, Prior code § 103)
That legislation was obviously written to cover all bases, which meant crowds at the previous parades missed out on catching the novelties and candy gifts traditionally thrown at such events.
The new order Mayor Weldon signed states that:
“Whereas, the Mayor has determined that it is not a danger to the citizens of Malvern, or to the participants or viewers of the Malvern Christmas parade for small pieces of candy to be thrown from floats or vehicles.”
The order goes on to stipulate that, “Small pieces of candy, t-shirts and small novelties may be tossed from float and parade participants to the parade audience.”
Last year’s Christmas event brought a huge crowd out to join in the fun, and this year’s festivities will undoubtedly be no different, especially now! Parade starts at 6:30 p.m., so come early and get a good spot up front on the sidewalk, both for the view, and for the holiday treats they’ll be tossing your way.
First responders, local school and church groups, politicians, civic organizations and many others will be decorating their floats and vehicles to spread that Christmas cheer as they make their way from the HSC Courthouse by way of South Main Street to the Malvern High School campus.
Coach Plumlee, Head football coach for the Malvern Leopards, will be the Grand Marshal. The Leopard Football team will march behind him during the parade. The Leopards are scheduled for the 4A state championship ball game Saturday.Thursday evening would be a great time for the community to come out and cheer on the team during the parade, as well!
There’s nothing like the lights at Christmas, and the parade is sure to be an awesome sight. Right after the parade, officials will be lighting the 40-foot tree on the HSC Courthouse lawn, passing out free hot chocolate and cookies, painting snowmen, hanging out with Santa, offering wagon rides, playing live music, and enjoying all the Christmas fun HSC has to offer in one amazing evening.
Rain is possible, and parade officials will make a decision by 10 am Thursday morning if they have to postpone for a later date. Hope to see you there!