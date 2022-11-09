Incumbent State Rep. of Dist. 26, Rick McClure (R) swept his opponent, Ronald Vaden (D), on the ballot last night. Initial results show McClure won with 5,583 votes, against Vaden’s 1,896 votes. Results will be official in 10-14 days, once all absentee, provisional and overseas ballots have been taken into consideration.
“It’s my passion to help this community move forward,” McClure said during his matchup with Vaden at the local debates last month. McClure is lead pastor at LifePoint Church and serves in a leadership role on several boards serving different entities around the county.
Vaden is a Malvern native with a degree in electronic engineering and is Chairman of the Deacon Board and Sunday School teacher at his church, Greater New Hope Baptist Church.
McClure grew up the son of a tenant farmer and doing hard labor, and his work ethic was secured through those experiences. He moved into the corporate world as an adult and gained experience managing a $26 million dollar budget. He has decades of community service under his belt and would say his strength is being able to communicate with people.
McClure is currently working on legislation to address the issue and determine what District 29 needs to do to qualify for more of those incentives. He also cited education and pay raises for teachers as one of his main concerns.
McClure previously stated his commitment to serving the community and putting the people’s needs and wishes above their own. He also voiced strong religious faith that will undoubtedly guide him through his next two-year term of office, serving parts of Hot Spring and Garland Counties.
McClure gave the following statement to the public after receiving news of his success at the polls:
“Than you so much for allowing me to be your state Representative for the next two years representing most of Hot Spring, and a portion of Saline County. It is truly an honor. Thank you so much to all those who have helped along the way. Let’s work together to make our area one of the best in the state.”
McClure’s seat use to lie in District 26, but the redistricting at the end of last year shuffled the political landscape and moved McClure into District 29. Several jurisdictions were slightly affected by the new redistricting, maps of which can be found at the Ark. House of Representatives website, www.arkansashouse.org. Other portions of the county will be served by unopposed candidates, State. Rep. Justin Gonzales (R) in Dist. 89, and State Rep. for District 90, Rep. Richard Womack (R).