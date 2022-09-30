McDonald’s and the Malvern Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Malvern Police Department will continue to build community relationships. Representatives from the Malvern Police Department will be on hand to greet McDonald’s customers, according to a news release.
The event is scheduled to take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m at the McDonald’s at 1920 Martin Luther King Blvd, in Malvern.
“I am excited to continue the tradition of Coffee with a Cop, especially seeing it return to a sense of normal after the pandemic,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Steve Montgomery. “I am proud to continue supporting strong relationships between police officers and the community in which they serve.”
