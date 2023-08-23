The Magnet Cove High School EAST Program is excited to announce their new podcast, “Inside the Huddle with Dalton Reid.”
The podcast will include periodic in-depth discussions about Magnet Cove High School’s beloved Panther Football team, as well as important talks with featured guests who will be in the booth to speak about the state of the favored sport in Arkansas high schools.
Reid is a junior at MCHS and a three-year participant in the EAST program. He has experience relevant to the podcast through his past role as lead commentator on the MCHS EAST YouTube channel during certain sporting events, as well as numerous EAST projects he was involved with last year, including:
• Lead producer and editor of Panther and Lady Panthers volleyball and basketball coaches’ interviews.
• Commentary for the HOME Sr. High Panther Volleyball and Basketball Games on the Magnet Cove EAST Youtube Channel.
• Lead producer and editor for the "Panther Pass Grocery and Gas" commercial.
• Trained our new color commentator Aiden Keeling.
• Has ran a camera when live-streaming other events such as graduation and academics awards.
“Magnet Cove High School EAST is venturing into new territory to connect with our neighboring communities.” according to www.insidethehuddle.org.
“We’re excited to announce our latest project: a podcast called "Inside the Huddle with Dalton Reid" that will feature discussions about Panther Football, and special guests to talk about Arkansas High School Football,” according to the website.
Read more details in Tuesday's Aug. 22 newspaper edition.