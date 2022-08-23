Hot Spring County officials recently met with associates from McKinstry, the national construction consulting/design firm the county has been in recent talks with, to hear more about how the eco-conscious company can offer energy-efficient and forward-thinking solutions for structural and system repairs and/or upgrades many of the county’s municipal buildings desperately need.
HSC Judge Dennis Thornton and Justices of the Peace Don Hilyard and Mike Scarborough met with Account Executive Jay Holstead, Construction Services Manager Kevin Callis, Project Director Walter Wills and Brian Ratcliff, vice president of the south regional operations.
The McKinstry reps visited the last Quorum Court meeting and laid out most of their ideas for the members, and a detailed outline of their presentation was published in this paper’s Friday, June 17 edition. The meeting on Wednesday delved further into the project’s financing options and projected outcomes over a 35-plus year period, including estimated savings, outlying costs, and expected revenue.
McKinstry's approach would center around renewable energy practices, technologies and equipment that reduce and/or utilize waste, save the county money, and generate revenue once the project’s expense is paid, in full. The company encourages the investment in renewable energy because it is good for the planet and can create a reliable stream of revenue for the city.
“We look to make a lasting impact on our industry and within our communities by addressing the climate, affordability and equity crises head on,” according to their website.
Aged and failing HVAC and electrical systems in the courthouse, detention center, and annex need immediate attention. Structural repairs and the restoration or replacement of windows, insulation, ceiling grids and tiles, roofs, and lighting are also needed. McKinstry's design plan addresses all those needs in ways that cut waste, save money, and eventually bring in revenue by way of the proposed solar array installation that would be housed at the Jones Mill Industrial Park.
One concerning issue McKinstry's assessors found was the presence of asbestos, both in the courthouse ceiling's insulation and in the caulking around the windows. They also found lead paint on the windows. These areas will undergo an immediate abatement under McKinstry's plan.
Discussion turned to the recent Inflation Reduction Act that just went into effect, which extends the Solar Investment Tax Credit and provides for a direct-pay option in the form of a 30-80 percent rebate on renewable energy costs. This is great news if the county decides to move forward with development through the company and embraces the renewable energy technology, according to information provided during the presentation.
“This is a big deal,” Holstead said, explaining that the change in the law affects tax-exempt entities like school districts and municipalities, who were previously not eligible to receive a direct payment. “There’ll be a direct pay, so, it does come right to the county as an incentive, and it’s a big chunk of money.”
Read the full story in Tuesday's Aug. 23 newspaper edition.