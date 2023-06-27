Tyra McMahan, a recent 2023 graduate of Malvern High School was the recipient of the Vergie Smith-Fran Bennett Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is a $5000 award.
Fran Bennett enjoyed a movie, theater, and television career that spanned 50 years, completing her last role in the 2020 movie "The Manor." Prior to her death, Fran's most adamant wish was to "give back" and to leave a legacy that exemplified the core beliefs that she had been taught from the time she was a child. HARD WORK, DEDICATION, and BELIEF IN ONESELF ONLY REQUIRES OPPORTUNITY TO ACHIEVE SUCCESS.
Although Fran's family moved away from Malvern, her deep connection to the pursuit of higher education did not. Fran wanted to honor her mother, Vergie Smith, by financially assisting deserving Malvern High School students who have the same passion for learning that she did.
Tyra was chosen based on her academic achievements and love for the arts. She graduated with a 4.3 GPA while taking rigorous AP courses in High School. She will attend Arkansas State University-Jonesboro in the fall where she will major in biology as a Pre-Med student.
Tyra is the daughter of Rosemary McMahan and A.J. McMahan, and the granddaughter of the late William Jones, and Laverne Jones.