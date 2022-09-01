Mrs. Mary Marie McClard, or “Miss Mary” as she was affectionately known around campus, worked her tail off for the Magnet Cove School District for more than 26 years.
She and her husband, Mr. Buddy, the district’s maintenance director, have been steady and beloved fixtures around campus for many years. Miss Mary drove buses day and night, did routine and special maintenance, cleaned the buildings, and treated the floors in the summer. She simply and selflessly gave everything she could, and more, to the Magnet Cove School District.
She spent her last several years in the district primarily as a bus driver and custodian for the MC Middle School, but Miss Mary was well liked all around campus and throughout the grades because of her selfless commitment to the job and her genuine affection for the students.
“She did everything you needed her to do. She drove athletic buses in the evenings and early-morning routes in the mornings, and she was here 24/7, pretty much,” MCMS Principal Lori McJunkins said. “In the summer she worked cleaning the buildings and doing floors and everything, I mean she was just out here 24/7—an amazing lady.”
Miss Mary passed away suddenly in December of last year after contracting COVID. Her passing is still being felt on campus, on her bus route and in the hallways and the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to know her.
