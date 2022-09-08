As previously reported, the Malvern Daily Record ceased carrier delivery to private residences as of Saturday, Sept. 3. Subscribers will now receive their daily paper through the regular U.S. Postal Service mail delivery system.
This transition is hard for many of us, readers and staff alike. MDR's Distribution Manager Kathi Ledbetter and the rest of the Malvern office staff tried to show their appreciation for the nine carriers on-staff by sending them off with lunch on Friday, Sept. 2, and a big "Thank You" for their hard work and dedication. We'd like to take another moment to highlight our most faithful and longest-serving carriers, some of whom will be leaving us, and some of whom will continue on in other roles.
Angel Booker is a Malvern native who has been one of the longest-running carriers, first coming on board in 2005. A stroke sidelined her career momentarily, but she returned in 2007 and has been one of the most competent and reliable employees the paper's had ever since.
Booker said she really enjoyed the job and the customers she's had the pleasure of serving, particularly the more elderly residents she’s dealt with in the Diamondhead, Midway and Friendship communities. She will be staying on at the paper in other capacities of distribution and delivery.
Kari and Loni Burks have both worked for the paper for several years, Kari since July, 2021 and Loni since March, 2019. Kari took over the carrier route of her brother-in-law, James Heath, after his passing. She said Heath's wife wanted to keep the role in the family if possible, so Kari stepped in to fill those shoes.
Kari and Loni served a large swath of Hwy. 54 and the Malvern city routes. Parts of their routes included Cooper, Beard, Military, Glen Rose, and Kirkpatrick roads. The Burks couple have worked hard these past few years for their home customers and will miss their routes. Loni has swiveled into another position with the paper and will be in charge of rack distribution. Kari will focus on attending to their two daughters, who are currently homeschooled, and will offer her husband future assistance in his new role if he ever has need.
Marilyn Lewis is from Malvern and has been delivering for the MDR since 2011. Her daughter, Courtney joined the team in July 2021. It would be hard to name all the streets, communities and individual households these two have touched in their years delivering the paper.
Courtney has enjoyed her time with the MDR but will moving on to other things in life now that her position will be transitioning to mail delivery. She is excited for the future but has no set plans, as of yet. Marilyn said the best part of the job is all the genuine friendships she's developed with her customers and others she has met through her role with the paper. She will miss her usual routes but is staying on in other capacities, as she said to the MDR powers that be--she's not a quitter.
LuChunnia Walker started with the MDR delivering papers in June, 2022, in addition to working at ASU Three Rivers doing nighttime security. Walker really enjoyed her short stint with the paper and will miss the position, and working with Ledbetter as her supervisor, who she said was a great supervisor and very easy to talk to.
“Kathi was really awesome, she’s just really easy to talk to and communicate with,” Walker shared. Walker will return her focus to her other position but would be happy to return to the paper if the opportunity arises.
Earlisher Young is originally from a tiny town due east of Malvern called LaGrange. She made her way to Hot Spring County and joined the MDR carrier staff at the end of 2021, delivering to the Magnet Cove and Jones Mill areas. She said she had great customers and lovely conversations with some very nice people she met along her route.
Young enjoyed the customers she had the pleasure of serving, and the flexible nature of the job. She is currently taking her time to look for employment elsewhere that will accommodate her as well as the carrier position did, being a mother to two young children.
The Malvern Daily Record would like to extend sincere gratitude to these carriers, and to the subscribers on their routes, through this transition of service. We will continue to offer these customers local news and sports coverage, with the assurance that the U.S. Postal Service provides. We look forward to continued relationships with some of our carriers, and wish the others our very best in all their future endeavors.