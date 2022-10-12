Friday, October 7, the Malvern Daily Record celebrated it’s 106th anniversary. The community was invited to join staff as they cooked hot dogs and celebrated the papers long history. As part oft he festivities MDR gave guest the chance to win one of three themed gift baskets. Gift basket winners: Billy Alston won the hunting basket, Gretchen Hendricks Ritchey won the Fall basket, and Mrs. Fenter won the kitchen basket. More photos from Friday’s party will be featured on Thursday’s Out and About Page.
MDR’s 106th Anniversary Gift Basket Winners
- By MDR Staff
-
- Updated
- Comments