Meet Bobby Wayne Elmore, affectionately known around town as “Mr. Bobby.” Mr. Bobby has been homeless for quite some time and dealing with extensive physical and mental issues on his own, but a local nonprofit is helping him to get the housing, medical assistance and emotional support he needs to change his situation for the better.
Mr. Bobby is funny, sweet and lovely to everyone he meets. He’s stylish, with his slick wooden cane, his cool summer shades and his bleached straw fedora, and he definitely has a way with the ladies—just ask Clare Graham and Mellisa Sparks with the Finding Hope organization.
Finding Hope Arkansas is a local nonprofit started by Graham and Sparks in 2015. Their mission? “Helping our unhoused neighbors in our community find housing along with support, counseling and survival aid,” as stated on their website.
Finding Hope volunteers reach out to the homeless in Hot Spring County to offer aid, resources, support, encouragement and genuine concern for the often-overlooked and less fortunate members of the community. They established and help maintain a blessing box, loaded with food and essentials for anyone in need, they directly connect with the homeless community through their Street Outreach Program and they are currently working on an emergency housing complex that will offer shelter, education and multiple resources.
Volunteers like Graham and Sparks show love, compassion, understanding and a willingness to help their neighbors without judgement or disdain, which is exactly what people need when they’re already struggling to find a way to help themselves.
Graham and Sparks love Mr. Bobby and have been trying to help him for months now, through their network of resources at Finding Hope and with crucial assistance from numerous kind-hearted individuals in the community.
