Hot Spring County voters are invited to attend the “Meet the Candidates Tailgate Party” happening Saturday, Oct. 8 at the HSC Fairgrounds, from 3 to 7 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Republican Party of HSC but will feature candidates from all parties and affiliations who are set to be on the local ballot in November.
Candidates will be there to meet the voters and answer questions about their personal views on key issues, as well as their potential plans for the county, should they get elected to their chosen office.
“We will have televisions with football games on inside, music and games outside, along with hamburgers, sausages and hotdogs on the grill,” as stated on the official event page on Facebook.
This is also the perfect opportunity for citizens to learn more about the candidates, in particular, and the voting process and local politics, in general. The paper will not be able to print every single candidate’s statements.