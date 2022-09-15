Jase Shepherd is a 9-year old fourth-grader who attends Malvern Elementary School and is very active in the Ouachita 4-H Program. But Jase isn’t your ordinary 9-year-old. Jace’s philanthropic efforts put the rest of us to shame.
Last weekend alone, he was involved in two fundraisers through his participation at the 2022 HSC Fair & Livestock Show.
Jase helped his mom, Brandi Grigsby, work the awesome Dunk Tank attraction during the last two days of the Fair this past weekend. The Dunk Tank featured several local educators, coaches and community leaders, all of whom offered themselves up to be dunked in the booth for charity.
Jase and his mom helped raise more than $670 through the action at the Dunk Tank, to directly benefit the Hot Spring County 4-H Youth Programs. While Jase was busy helping with the Dunk Tank, he also oversaw a booth he set up himself to collect change for his chosen cause.
“He’s part of the Ouachita 4-H Club,” Grigsby said. “Every year in September, they do a, it’s called a Community Service project, where they say collect your change, and then they want you to donate it to a charity of your choice.”
Last year, Jase donated change he collected to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Grigsby said this year, he wanted to do something to help his local community, so Jase picked the MES Clothes Closet to be the recipient of the funds.
Jase set up an informational booth at the Fair that gave kids the opportunity to earn a prize while simultaneously learning more about the HSC 4-H Youth Programs. Kids who brought their change to the booth would be sent on a short scavenger hunt, where they were tasked with asking a 4-H member a particular question. They would then return to Jase’s booth for the chance to throw darts at a mass of balloons, and those who hit a balloon would get a prize.
Read the full story in Thursday's Sept. 15 newspaper edition.