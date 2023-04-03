On March 11th, 2023, 15 Cadets and three Staff Members walked 15 miles at Camp Robinson as part of the Bataan Death March Memorial event hosted by the Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock. Cadets decided to train up and make the grueling hike and then they learned a lot more than how to get sore feet. The Cadets planned a 6 mile hike to start the training. After one week, they hiked 12 miles along the Arkansas River Train System in Little Rock. Then finally, they hiked the full 15 miles on some tough terrain at Camp Robinson.
Along the way, the Cadets learned about the World War II Soldiers that were left behind in the Philippines when General Douglas McArthur and American Troops withdrew under Japanese pressure early in the war. Even more enlightening were the facts they learned about Hot Spring County’s own Bataan Death March
