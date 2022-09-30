The Fellowship of Christian Athletes organizations at Malvern High School and Malvern Middle School participated in the “See You at the Pole” gathering Wednesday morning behind the Leopard Center on the main campus.
See You at the Pole is an annual international event where millions of Christian students at schools across the globe congregate together around the flag pole at their respective institutions, as a way to show solidarity in worship, prayer and religious study.
Malvern High School students showed their faith and fellowship by participating in the tradition and posting pics on the school’s social media account.
“Great turnout for Meet me [a]t the Pole this morning,” the post stated. “Thanks to all the students who got up early and volunteers who provided donuts and drinks at MHS and MMS.”