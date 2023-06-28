The Malvern SD School Board unanimously voted to rename the district’s high school football stadium during a special board meeting Monday evening after recently learning that a local citizens’ group had started a petition to implement the change.
The “Malvern Citizens for Positive Change” began appealing to the public and the administrators of the district a few weeks ago to change the designation of Claude Mann Stadium because information has resurfaced regarding Mann’s involvement with establishing the first local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.
Mann was a notable figure in Malvern back in his day, so no one balked when the local high school began construction on a football stadium in 1936 and named it in his honor. According to a 2008 article published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Mann was a Dallas native who came to Malvern right before the turn of the 20th century and began publishing a small-town paper, The Malvern Times-Journal, which he ran until 1913 with great success. He would go on to served as postmaster, city recorder and mayor of Malvern before his death in 1938.
Mann made a lot of strides for the city in his various positions of service, building relationships among the white community around town and making friends in all sorts of high places. He rubbed elbows with prominent politicians and famous names and even arranged for President Franklin D. Roosevelt to make a pit-stop in Malvern during the city’s 50th anniversary celebration in 1936.
(Roosevelt was already scheduled to come to Hot Springs during that time because the date coincided with the 100th anniversary of Andrew Jackson signing the bill that made Arkansas the 25th state. Mann beseeched his political buddy, U.S. Senator Joe T. Robinson, who was making the journey by train with the President, to persuade Roosevelt in a brief detour to Malvern at the end of their Hot Springs visit.)
No one seemed particularly bothered by the KKK’s influence in Malvern when it was gaining steam in the early 1920s. In fact, the KKK group in Malvern publicly endorsed the school’s main facility construction back in 1923, and when members of the group marched through the Royal Theater in full KKK regalia during a showing of the silent film “The Birth of a Nation”, they were met with “a deafening cheer from the all-white audience,” according to a book by Kenneth C. Barnes titled “The Ku Klux Klan in 1920s Arkansas: How Protestant White Nationalism Came to Rule a State.”
But sentiments about race have changed to an extent, especially in the last few years. Most people in modern society would say, at least publicly, that they want nothing to do with the Klan, or with the people who established and promoted it.
Movements to rename statues, buildings, highways, parks, athletic teams and other offending entities have swept across the U.S. since about 2017, and the local effort to rename the stadium came as no surprise after a document was found that shed light on Mann’s clear and significant association with the KKK in Malvern.
A Charter of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, dated Jan. 14, 1922, shows that Mann and 12 other men requested for themselves “and others and their successors” to be allowed entry into the Order. The Charter established the Malvern group as Klan No. 4 in Arkansas, with Mann listed on the document as “Klaliff”, or Vice President, of the newly formed group.
The KKK originated in Tennessee around 1865 and lost traction in 1869, but according Barnes, the hate group got a second wind and would go on to become a significant force in Arkansas by the 1920s, with over 150 state chapters and members numbering in the tens of thousands across the state at its peak.
According to a 2022 article written by local historian, Tom Dillard, “The 13 officers listed on the charter were among the elite of Malvern white society: three merchants, a jeweler, a blacksmith, a physician, a Presbyterian minister, the manager of the town’s electrical plant, a bank cashier, a bookkeeper, the postmaster, a lumber mill foreman, and a stock rancher.”
Dillard said the Malvern chapter of the Klan grew to over 1,000 members while still in its infancy. Members often took to the streets, parading about town in their white robes and hoods, even carrying an electric cross as they moved through the African American section of the city.
These figures turned all the wheels in Malvern, and their attitude on racial matters was a popular view at the time, but internal conflicts and financial issues weakened the Arkansas movement in the later part of the 1920s. The Great Depression further damaged the hate groups efforts, and the national organization ceased operations in 1944.
Some people still hold racist views such as the ones embraced by the KKK, and similar groups still exist to this day, both boldly and in the shadows, but the Malvern Chapter is apparently no longer in existence.
Recent momentum around the country paved the way for citizens in Malvern to kindly ask that their high school football stadium not be named after someone who was linked with such a hateful group.
Members of “Malvern Citizens for Positive Change” expected a long road ahead of them in their quest to persuade the School Board and other citizens to embrace the change, but they were pleasantly surprised by the Board’s unanimous decision Monday evening.
The Claude Mann Stadium will soon, and hereafter, be known simply as Leopard Stadium. No word yet on when the name change will be made official.