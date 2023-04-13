The Malvern High School International Club presented an event on campus last week designed to bring people of diverse backgrounds together in a unique celebration of different cultures, cuisine, and customs, right here in central Arkansas.
“The International Day was our first annual event held at Malvern High School to showcase cultures from all over the world to celebrate the diversity in our community,” stated Lori Valencia, Spanish Language Instructor at MHS and International Club advisor, who sponsored the event along with fellow club advisor and foreign language instructor, Martin Valdivia.
“Representatives from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, ASMSA in Hot Springs, and Malvern School District students and faculty had tables representing their nationalities. The following countries were represented: Japan, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Taiwan, Bahamas, Poland, Peru, and Myanmar,” Valencia stated.
