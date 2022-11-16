Malvern High School JAG Specialist, Mekenzie Trammel, released the following information about recent past achievements of her students, as well as an upcoming toy drive they are organizing to bring holiday cheer to the youthful residents at Hillcrest Children’s Home:
Please join me in congratulating our winners from the JAG Student Leadership Academy Arkansas State Competitions. Over 100 JAG students across the state participated in the competition.
Financial Literacy
2nd Place - Coda Skye Bushey - Malvern High School
The Financial Literacy competition tests student knowledge related to financial literacy that could include – money management, budgeting, bank accounts, interest rates, basic investing, credit cards, saving money and financial safety.
L.O.V.E. Project
2nd Place - Briar Williams and Shane Griffin - Malvern High School
The Lifting Our Voices for Equity (L.O.V.E.) Project is intended to encourage youth to identify inequities in their community and work collectively to make a positive impact.
The 2022 MHS JAG L.O.V.E. project directly impacted the MHS student body. The students refurbished a bike rack and relocated it to the high school. The students also purchased bike locks to ensure all students have equal access to a safe and secure bike parking location while at school.
The JAG students also highlighted their food pantry boxes in the community as well as their 4th annual Compact Hillcrest Children's Home Toy Drive.
Malvern High School JAG students are hosting their 4th annual Compact Hillcrest Children's Home Toy Drive. It will run from November 9th - December 10th. Donation boxes are located at Malvern High School and Malvern Tractor Supply.
This year Compact has a high number of teenagers. Please direct the gift sets and toys towards the age group of 11 year old - 18 years old. All donations and greatly appreciated!