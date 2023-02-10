Malvern High School senior Tyra McMahan got a big surprise on campus and a well-earned award Thursday morning, when she was presented with a check for $2,500 as a chosen recipient of the “McLarty Drives Education Scholarship,” courtesy of McLarty Automotive Group, in partnership with KATV.
“The McLarty Drives Education Scholarship Program awards students who demonstrate excellence both in the classroom and in the community. Students who display their drive for learning, compassion for others, as well as utilize their high-standing character in the community are nominated for the scholarship,” according to the automotive group’s website.
McLarty General Manager Keith Caldarera came to present Tyra with the big check in the MHS Library room, and KATV Channel 7’s own Ansley Watson and cameraman were on hand to record the moment for television viewers.
Also in attendance for the big announcement were Tyra’s very proud grandmother, her loving mom, Rosemary, a few fellow seniors and friends, several of her teachers, and other excited MHS faculty.
The scholarship funds will be paid directly to the student’s chosen learning institution.Tyra plans to attend Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and pursue a Biology Pre-Med major.
“We are proud and excited to give every recipient of this award a jump start towards their future education,” as stated on the automotive group’s website.
Caldarera noted how remarkable Tyra’s behavior and accomplishments are. She has a 4.1 G.P.A., is a four-year member and one of the captains of the MHS Tennis Team, member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society, volunteer at the Hot Spring County Boys & Girls Club, and works 30 hours a week at Sonic.
“This girl’s doing all kinds of stuff, so you put all those things together, and now we’re talking about someone who deserves the McLarty Drives Education Scholarship,” Caldarera said as he made the grand presentation.