Von Michael spoke to the Malvern Lions Club during their weekly luncheon Tuesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Michael was there in her role as Brickfest Chairwoman to inform attendees about the latest news and developments pertaining to the beloved annual event, which is scheduled to take place June 23-24 at the Malvern City Park and other spots around town.
Bricks have been the literal building blocks of Malvern ever since the rich clay deposits around these parts first attracted businesses to the area in the mid- 19th century. The brick industry was a vital component in the city’s establishment and growth, and the importance of this industry has been celebrated annually since the very first Brickfest in 1981, after local officials rightly dubbed the city the “Brick Capital of the World” the prior year.
Michael has been part of the Brickfest planning committee since 2008 and is an integral part of the recurrent success of the event, along with Lance Howell and Sylvia Keen, two of her fellow planning committee members who were in attendance at the luncheon as Lions Club members.
“So, Brickfest has been moving along all year, we have set our dates,” Michael said. “We also have a Miss Brickfest [pageant] that will be the week before.”
Pageant contestants will congregate for a meet-n-greet and practice session on Sunday, June 11, then they’ll take the stage on Saturday, June 17 at Malvern High School. “Which is great, because that’s where it originated,” Michael said.
