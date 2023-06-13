Von Michael shared news about the 2023 Malvern Brickfest, coming June 23-24, with members of the Malvern Rotary Club last Wednesday during their monthly meeting at the Malvern Country Club.
Michael is Dir. of Auxiliary Services at ASU Three Rivers and wears many other hats around campus, all of which have served her well in her involvement with the planning and presentation of the annual Brickfest celebration since she came on board around 2007. Michael currently serves as Chair of the Brickfest Steering Committee.
“It’s the biggest event in Hot Spring County. This is our 43rd year,” she said. “We’re counting 43 years even though we did not have on in 2020.”
Michael said organizers were able to present the Bull Bash and 5K events in 2021, but COVID restrictions kept them from organizing large-scale indoor events or activities that put people in close proximity of each other, until this past event in 2022.
She said last year’s Brickfest was lacking in sponsors because local companies and organizations were dealing with the loss of revenue and employees, due to COVID, which she and the other people involved in organizing the event easily understood. She said they looked at last year as a gentle step forward, and they are eager for the public to come out full force this year.
“Last year was more of just coming back out, hey we’re still here, hey this is still Malvern and Hot Spring County’s biggest event. So, this is our year back out front,” she said.
Brickfest would not be possible without essential support from sponsors and individuals who can volunteer their time. Michael would like to urge anyone who wants to be a sponsor or volunteer to contact her at 501-337-2113.
Some of the main activities planned for the 2023 Malvern Brickfest, most of which will be familiar to past attendees, include:
Brickfest 5K Run
Brickfest Baby Contest
Brick Car Derby Championship
Brick Toss
Brickfest Championship Brick-B-Que
Watermelon Eating Contest
