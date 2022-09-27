The Midway Daze community event, presented by T.H.E. Events & Planning, took place this past Saturday at the Ouachita School complex.
The daylong event hosted numerous local businesses, politicians and emergency responders who came to meet and greet the public. Small businesses brought their wares for public purchase, politicians were on-hand to introduce themselves and their platforms, and the heroes from LifeNet arrived in their awesome helicopter, which they use in emergency situations to transport injured parties quickly to the nearest health facility.
Dozens of individuals in charge of local small businesses set up vendor booths with all sorts of handmade items like jewelry, jellies, accessories, seasonal decorations, handwoven stuffed plushies, bookmarks, paintings, hardwood tables and crafts, and much more.
Rev. Kelley Bohlmann, co-owner of T.H.E. Events & Planning, also had a booth set up to feature six books she authored that relay her inspiring life story and her amazing journey from being homeless to joining the ministry.
Bohlmann and her daughter and co-owner Brandelyn McKim would like to thank the following participants in Saturday’s event:
Cynthia Kauffman
Karen Mines
Andy McKim
Scott and Erica Finkbeiner
Yvonne Fuell
Melissa Jones
Marci Smith
Tiffany Merton
Kasey Radtke-Archer
Special shout-out to the heroes from LifeNet Emergency Medical Services