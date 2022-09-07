A one-vehicle accident in Hot Spring County Monday led to the death of one minor and the injury of two adults and one minor.
26-year-old David Lee Collins of Jonesboro was driving a 2013 Dodge Caravan eastbound on Highway 270 when the vehicle left the roadway and ramped a driveway culvert before striking a tree, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The minor was ejected from the vehicle upon striking the tree.
Collins was trapped in the vehicle and was extracted with major injuries. 27-year-old Evan Danielle Watson of Malvern, who was a passenger, sustained a serious head injury. Both were transported to hospitals in Hot Springs.
Another minor in the vehicle was left with cuts and abrasions, but did not suffer major injury.
The crash occurred at 8:09 p.m. Monday with clear conditions.